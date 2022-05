Digital Foundry afirma que VRR do PS5 não é tão bom quanto o do Xbox Series X

Here’s a more in-depth discussion regarding the limitations and benefits of VRR on PS5. Spoiler – it’s not on par with PC or Xbox but it’s still a welcome addition. Note that I mention Returnal but, since testing it, they patched the darn game REMOVING VRR for some reason. Argh. https://t.co/1T24KLTFyp

— John Linneman (@dark1x) May 3, 2022