Policial

Acusado de matar adolescente em Itabatã é preso em Itamaraju

O padrasto e principal suspeito de ter assassinado do adolescente Kaique dos Santos...
Policial

Familiares procuram por homem desaparecido

Familiares de Joilson de Souza Jesus (37 anos), tem utilizados das redes sociais...
Acidentes

Corpo é encontrado as margens do rio Jucuruçu em Itamaraju

O corpo de um homem em estado de decomposição foi localizado no Rio...
Editorial

Mulher é resgatada de trabalho análogo à escravidão

35 anos de trabalho análogo à escravidão. Este foi o tempo que a trabalhadora doméstica M.C.L, de 59 anos, resistiu até ser...
Natureza e Meio Ambiente

Teixeira de Freitas sedia última etapa do 24º Circuito Nelore de Qualidade

No dia 8 de dezembro, o frigorífico Frisa de Teixeira de Freitas (BA) programa...
Sociedade

Porto Seguro deve ganhar concessionária da Shineray

Circula pelo alta cúpula de executivos do ramo de veículos duas rodas, que um...
Editorial

Ex-apresentador da Record TV é encontrado morto em casa no RS

O jornalista Voltaire Porto, ex-apresentador da Record TV, foi encontrado morto na terça-feira, 13, em sua casa na zona Norte de Porto Alegre, no Rio Grande do Sul. Atualmente, o apresentador, de 47 anos, comandava o programa “Bom Dia” toda segunda e sexta-feira, das...
Editorial

Jogos 2026: Comitê italiano cobra solução sobre San Siro

O presidente do Comitê Olímpico Nacional Italiano (Coni), Giovanni Malagò, declarou que "várias coisas...
Editorial

Campeão mundial com a Argentina chama técnico da Holanda de ‘gagá’

 Após criticar as atuações de Ángel di María e Lionel Messi na equipe de...
Editorial

++ França derrota Marrocos e vai à final da Copa do Mundo ++

A seleção da França venceu o Marrocos, por 2 a 0, nesta quarta-feira (14),...
Editorial

Filho do goleiro de Marrocos se confunde e morde microfone da Fifa; vídeo

Protagonista do Marrocos dentro de campo, Yassine Bounou participou de outro momento inusitado na Copa do Mundo. Após a classificação histórica sobre Portugal, no...
Editorial

França derrota Marrocos e enfrentará Argentina na final da Copa

A seleção da França venceu o Marrocos, por 2 a 0, no estádio Al...
Editorial

Neymar dá festa após dizer que perda da Copa deixou ‘psicológico destruído’

Dias após a perda da Copa do Mundo do Catar, Neymar e muitos outros jogadores da Seleção Brasileira lamentaram, em choro e pelas redes sociais, que o sonho do hexa ficaria para 2026. Neymar, inclusive, disse que seu "psicológico estava destruído". Porém, parece que...
Editorial

Entenda por que o goleiro da Argentina pintou a bandeira do país na cabeça

 O goleiro da Argentina, Emiliano Martinez, tem feito milagres na Copa do Mundo e ajudou a levar os hermanos à final do Mundial. Se...
Editorial

“Messi era gênio, mas virou um Deus da bola”, diz Casagrande

Com mais um show de Lionel Messi no Catar, a Argentina se classificou para...
Editorial

Rafael Cardoso admite vacilos com ex-mulher após separação: ‘Me perdoou várias vezes’

O ator Rafael Cardoso afirmou que foi perdoado várias vezes por Mariana Bridi, com...
Editorial

Vialli se afasta da seleção da Itália para tratar câncer

O ex-atacante Gianluca Vialli anunciou nesta quarta-feira (14) que se afastará temporariamente de suas...
Editorial

Criança acorda no próprio velório após mãe desconfiar do visor do caixão

Uma menina de 3 anos surpreendeu os familiares durante o velório....
Games

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ficará gratuito para jogar no Xbox

O teste gratuito de Assassin’s Creed Valhalla oferecido pela Ubisoft estará disponível de 15...
Editorial

Richarlison faz tatuagem com rostos de Neymar, Ronaldo e mensagem de Pelé

Atacante da Seleção Brasileira e do Tottenham Hotspur, da Inglaterra, Richarlison começou nesta terça-feira...
Editorial

Rivaldo se rende ao talento de Messi e declara torcida: “Você merece”

O brilho de Lionel Messi contra a Croácia, que garantiu a Argentina na final...
Editorial

Anitta e Bruna Marquezine são citadas em novela portuguesa e viralizam na web

A confusão do distanciamento entre Anitta e Bruna Marquezine por causa...
