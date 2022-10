ARK 2 custou mais caro para chegar ao PlayStation Plus do que no Xbox Game Pass

Sony paid $3.5 million to make ARK: Survival Evolved a March PS Plus game.

Microsoft paid $2.5 million to keep it on Game Pass for the first half of this year, and $2.3 million to bring ARK 2 to the service when it launches.

Via September SEC filing. https://t.co/dl1VZOpXE8 pic.twitter.com/RSouPcAfyZ

— AmericanTruckSongs8 (@ethangach) October 11, 2022