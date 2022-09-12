Emmy Awards 2022 acontece nesta segunda-feira; saiba onde assistir

A cerimônia da 74ª edição do Emmy Awards acontece nesta segunda-feira, 12. A premiação é vista como a mais importante dos Estados Unidos quando o assunto é TV e streaming. No Brasil, a cerimônia será transmitida ao vivo pelo canal pago TNT. A exibição começa às 21h, pelo horário de Brasília, e terá comentários de Aline Diniz e Michel Arouca. Antes disso, às 20h30, haverá um pré-show comandado pelos atores Robson Nunes e Emanuelle Araújo. A cobertura do tapete vermelho será feita pelo canal a cabo E! Entertainment a partir das 19h. Entre os indicados ao Emmy deste ano, a série “Succession”, da HBO Max, é a que soma mais indicações, são 25 no total. “Ted Lasso”, da Apple TV, vem na sequência com 20 indicações, sendo a categoria Melhor Comédia uma delas. “The White Lotus” também teve 20 indicações, “Only Murders in the Building” contou com 17 e “Euphoria” com 16, todas são produções da HBO Max. “Round 6”, da Netflix, também se destaca entre os indicados, somando 14 indicações.

Veja os indicados das principais categorias:

Melhor Série Dramática

“Better Call Saul”

“Euphoria”

“Ozark”

“Ruptura”

“Round 6”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”

“Yellowjackets”

Melhor Atriz em Série Dramática

Jodie Comer – “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney – “Ozark”

Melaine Lynskey

Sandra Oh – “Killing Eve”

Reese Witherspoon – “The Morning Show”

Zendaya – “Euphoria” Melhor Ator em Série Dramática Jason Bateman – “Ozark”

Brian Cox – “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae – “Roud 6”

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scoot – “Ruptura”

Jeremy Strong – “Succession” Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Dramática Patricia Arquette – “Ruptura”

Julia Garner – “Ozark”

Jung Ho-yeon – “Round 6”

Christina Ricci – “Yellowjackets”

Rhea Seehorn – “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron – “Succession”

Sarah Snook – “Succession”

Sydney Sweeney – “Euphoria” Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Dramática Nicholas Braun – “Succession”

Billy Crudup – “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin – “Succession”

Park Hae-soo – “Round 6”

Matthew Macfadyen – “Succession”

John Turturro – “Ruptura”

Christopher Walken – “Ruptura”

Oh Yeong-su – “Round 6”

Melhor Série de Comédia

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Hacks”

“The Marvalous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Melhor Atriz em Série Comédia

Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvalous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning – “The Great”

Issa Rae – “Insecure”

Jean Smart – “Hacks” Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia Donald Glover – “Atlanta”

Bill Hader – “Barry”

Nicholas Hoult – “The Great”

Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso” Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia Alex Borstein – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks”

Janelle James – “Abbott Elementary”

Kate McKinnon – “Saturday Night Live”

Sarah Niles – “Ted Lasso”

Sheryl Lee Ralph – “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple – “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso” Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia Anthony Carrigan – “Barry”

Brett Goldstein – “Ted Lasso”

Toheeb Jimoh – “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed – “Ted Lasso”

Tony Shalhoub – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tyler James Williams – “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler – “Barry”

Bowen Yang – “Saturday Night Live” Melhor Minissérie ou Antologia “Dopesick”

“The Dropout”

“Inventing Anna”

“Pam and Tommy”

“The White Lotus” Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Filme para TV Toni Collette – “The Staircase”

Julia Garner – “Inventing Anna”

Lily James – “Pam and Tommy”

Sarah Paulson – “American Crime Story”

Margaret Qualley – “Maid”

Amanda Seyfried – “The Dropout” Melhor Ator em Minissérie ou Filme para TV Colin Firth – “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield – “Em Nome do Céu”

Oscar Isaac – “Cenas de um Casamento”

Michael Keaton – “Dopesick”

Himesh Patel – “Estação Onze”

Sebastian Stan – “Pam and Tommy” Melhor Filme para TV “Tico e Teco: Defensores da Lei”

“Ray Donovan: The Movie”

“Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon”

“The Survivor”

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” Melhor Animação “Arcane” (Episódio When These Walls Come Tumbling Down)

“Bob’s Burgers” (Episódio Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner)

“Rick And Morty” (Episódio Mort Dinner Rick Andre)

“The Simpsons” (Episódio Pixelated And Afraid)

“What If…?” (Episódio What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead Of His Hands?)

Programas de Competição

“The Amazing Race”

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Bravo Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Melhor Talk Show