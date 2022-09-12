Emmy Awards 2022 acontece nesta segunda-feira; saiba onde assistir

A cerimônia da 74ª edição do Emmy Awards acontece nesta segunda-feira, 12. A premiação é vista como a mais importante dos Estados Unidos quando o assunto é TV e streaming. No Brasil, a cerimônia será transmitida ao vivo pelo canal pago TNT. A exibição começa às 21h, pelo horário de Brasília, e terá comentários de Aline Diniz e Michel Arouca. Antes disso, às 20h30, haverá um pré-show comandado pelos atores Robson Nunes e Emanuelle Araújo. A cobertura do tapete vermelho será feita pelo canal a cabo E! Entertainment a partir das 19h. Entre os indicados ao Emmy deste ano, a série “Succession”, da HBO Max, é a que soma mais indicações, são 25 no total. “Ted Lasso”, da Apple TV, vem na sequência com 20 indicações, sendo a categoria Melhor Comédia uma delas. “The White Lotus” também teve 20 indicações, “Only Murders in the Building” contou com 17 e “Euphoria” com 16, todas são produções da HBO Max. “Round 6”, da Netflix, também se destaca entre os indicados, somando 14 indicações.
Veja os indicados das principais categorias:
Melhor Série Dramática
- “Better Call Saul”
- “Euphoria”
- “Ozark”
- “Ruptura”
- “Round 6”
- “Stranger Things”
- “Succession”
- “Yellowjackets”
Melhor Atriz em Série Dramática
- Jodie Comer – “Killing Eve”
- Laura Linney – “Ozark”
- Melaine Lynskey
- Sandra Oh – “Killing Eve”
- Reese Witherspoon – “The Morning Show”
- Zendaya – “Euphoria”
Melhor Ator em Série Dramática
- Jason Bateman – “Ozark”
- Brian Cox – “Succession”
- Lee Jung-jae – “Roud 6”
- Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”
- Adam Scoot – “Ruptura”
- Jeremy Strong – “Succession”
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Dramática
- Patricia Arquette – “Ruptura”
- Julia Garner – “Ozark”
- Jung Ho-yeon – “Round 6”
- Christina Ricci – “Yellowjackets”
- Rhea Seehorn – “Better Call Saul”
- J. Smith-Cameron – “Succession”
- Sarah Snook – “Succession”
- Sydney Sweeney – “Euphoria”
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Dramática
- Nicholas Braun – “Succession”
- Billy Crudup – “The Morning Show”
- Kieran Culkin – “Succession”
- Park Hae-soo – “Round 6”
- Matthew Macfadyen – “Succession”
- John Turturro – “Ruptura”
- Christopher Walken – “Ruptura”
- Oh Yeong-su – “Round 6”
Melhor Série de Comédia
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “Barry”
- “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
- “Hacks”
- “The Marvalous Mrs. Maisel”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Ted Lasso”
- “What We Do in the Shadows”
Melhor Atriz em Série Comédia
- Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvalous Mrs. Maisel”
- Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”
- Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant”
- Elle Fanning – “The Great”
- Issa Rae – “Insecure”
- Jean Smart – “Hacks”
Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia
- Donald Glover – “Atlanta”
- Bill Hader – “Barry”
- Nicholas Hoult – “The Great”
- Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building”
- Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia
- Alex Borstein – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks”
- Janelle James – “Abbott Elementary”
- Kate McKinnon – “Saturday Night Live”
- Sarah Niles – “Ted Lasso”
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – “Abbott Elementary”
- Juno Temple – “Ted Lasso”
- Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso”
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia
- Anthony Carrigan – “Barry”
- Brett Goldstein – “Ted Lasso”
- Toheeb Jimoh – “Ted Lasso”
- Nick Mohammed – “Ted Lasso”
- Tony Shalhoub – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Tyler James Williams – “Abbott Elementary”
- Henry Winkler – “Barry”
- Bowen Yang – “Saturday Night Live”
Melhor Minissérie ou Antologia
- “Dopesick”
- “The Dropout”
- “Inventing Anna”
- “Pam and Tommy”
- “The White Lotus”
Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Filme para TV
- Toni Collette – “The Staircase”
- Julia Garner – “Inventing Anna”
- Lily James – “Pam and Tommy”
- Sarah Paulson – “American Crime Story”
- Margaret Qualley – “Maid”
- Amanda Seyfried – “The Dropout”
Melhor Ator em Minissérie ou Filme para TV
- Colin Firth – “The Staircase”
- Andrew Garfield – “Em Nome do Céu”
- Oscar Isaac – “Cenas de um Casamento”
- Michael Keaton – “Dopesick”
- Himesh Patel – “Estação Onze”
- Sebastian Stan – “Pam and Tommy”
Melhor Filme para TV
- “Tico e Teco: Defensores da Lei”
- “Ray Donovan: The Movie”
- “Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon”
- “The Survivor”
- “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas”
Melhor Animação
- “Arcane” (Episódio When These Walls Come Tumbling Down)
- “Bob’s Burgers” (Episódio Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner)
- “Rick And Morty” (Episódio Mort Dinner Rick Andre)
- “The Simpsons” (Episódio Pixelated And Afraid)
- “What If…?” (Episódio What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead Of His Hands?)
Programas de Competição
- “The Amazing Race”
- “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”
- “Nailed It!”
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- “Bravo Top Chef”
- “The Voice”
Melhor Talk Show
- “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
- “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
- “Late Night with Seth Meyers”
- “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”