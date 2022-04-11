Esses 10 jogos estão chegando ao Xbox esta semana

Temos 10 jogos lançados no Xbox esta semana, incluindo algumas grandes adições, como o DLC Back 4 Blood: Tunnels of Terror e o sucesso do Nintendo Switch Road 96, juntamente com 4 títulos do Xbox Game Pass destacados pelo brilhante Life is Strange: True Colors e Lost in Random (este último se juntando como parte do EA Play).
Aqui está o que está chegando ao Xbox esta semana:
- Back 4 Blood: Tunnels of Terror DLC (April 12)
- Happy Basudei (April 12)
- Blast Bridgade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Creed (April 13)
- Limb Hunter (April 13)
- Hidden Shapes: Animals and Lovely Cats (April 14)
- Road 96 (April 14)
- 9 Clues: The Secret of Serpent Creek (April 15)
- Battle Kid – Fortress Of Peril (April 15)
- Flower Shop: Summer In Fairbrook (April 15)
- Sally Face (April 15)