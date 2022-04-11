TecnologiaDispositivos

Esses 10 jogos estão chegando ao Xbox esta semana

Temos 10 jogos lançados no Xbox esta semana, incluindo algumas grandes adições, como o DLC Back 4 Blood: Tunnels of Terror e o sucesso do Nintendo Switch Road 96, juntamente com 4 títulos do Xbox Game Pass destacados pelo brilhante Life is Strange: True Colors e Lost in Random (este último se juntando como parte do EA Play).

Aqui está o que está chegando ao Xbox esta semana:

  1. Back 4 Blood: Tunnels of Terror DLC (April 12)
  2. Happy Basudei (April 12)
  3. Blast Bridgade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Creed (April 13)
  4. Limb Hunter (April 13)
  5. Hidden Shapes: Animals and Lovely Cats (April 14)
  6. Road 96 (April 14)
  7. 9 Clues: The Secret of Serpent Creek (April 15)
  8. Battle Kid – Fortress Of Peril (April 15)
  9. Flower Shop: Summer In Fairbrook (April 15)
  10. Sally Face (April 15)

