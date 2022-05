EUA: produtor de vacina promete vender ações e doar parte da fortuna

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 17: LAUSD nurse practitioner James Doughty, prepares a COVID-19 vaccination as Los Angeles Unified employees received their first dose of the vaccine Wednesday morning. The Moderna vaccine was administered by Los Angeles Unified school nurses and other licensed healthcare professionals at the Roybal Learning Center, becoming Los Angeles Unifieds first school-based vaccination center. Roybal Learning Center on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images).

Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images