Lista de 400 jogos do Xbox Game Pass para jogar no Android

O Xbox Game Pass é um serviço de assinatura criado pela Microsoft que, por meio de uma mensalidade, nos permite acessar uma grande biblioteca de jogos que podemos jogar sem limitações. Exclusivos do Xbox que chegam ao Xbox Game Pass no mesmo dia do lançamento. Embora este serviço não esteja disponível apenas no console e no PC, os usuários com dispositivos móveis também têm a opção de desfrutar do Xbox Game Pass através do Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud), que está disponível desde seu lançamento em 15 de setembro de 2020.
Embora saibamos que o Xbox Cloud Gaming pode se limitar a receber dependendo de quais títulos, já existem mais de 150 jogos disponíveis, que vão de terceiros a um grande número de títulos diretos do catálogo EA Play, além da vasta maioria dos exclusivos do Xbox. Então agora, para todos os interessados em saber quais títulos são compatíveis com o Cloud Gaming em dispositivos móveis.
Lista completa de jogos do Xbox Game Pass para jogar no Android:
- 7 Days to Die
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- AI: The Somnium Files
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite
- Among Us
- ANVIL: Vault Breaker
- Aragami 2
- Archvale
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Art of Rally
- Astria Ascending
- Astroneer
- Atomicrops
- Back 4 Blood
- Backbone
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts
- Banjo-Tooie
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield 1
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield V
- Battletoads
- Before We Leave
- Beholder Complete Edition
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- Besiege Console
- Black Desert
- Blair Witch
- Bleeding Edge
- Bloodroots
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Breathedge
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Broken Age
- Bugsnax
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
- Call of the Sea
- Carrion
- Carto
- Chinatown Detective Agency
- Children of Morta
- Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition
- ClusterTruck
- Code Vein
- Conan Exiles
- Contrast
- Control
- Crackdown 3 (campaign)
- Crafttopia
- Cricket 19
- Cricket 22
- Cris Tales
- Crossfire X
- Curse of the Dead Gods
- Cyber Shadow
- Dandy Ace
- Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition
- Dark Alliance
- Darkest Dungeon
- Darksiders Genesis
- DayZ
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Cells
- Dead Space (Xbox 360)
- Death’s Door
- DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Descenders
- Desperados III
- Destiny 2
- Destroy All Humans!
- Dicey Dungeons
- DiRT 5
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Dishonored: Definitive Edition
- Disneyland Adventures
- Dodgeball Academia
- Donut County
- DOOM (1993)
- DOOM 2
- DOOM 3
- DOOM 64
- DOOM
- DOOM Eternal
- Double Dragon Neon
- Double Kick Heroes
- Dragon Age 2
- Dragon Age: Inquisition
- Dragon Age: Origins
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
- Drake Hollow
- Dreamscaper
- Eastshade
- Echo Generation
- Edge of Eternity
- eFootball PES 2021
- Embr
- Empire of Sin
- Enter the Gungeon
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Exo One
- F1 2019
- F1 2021
- Fable Anniversary
- Fable II
- Fable III
- Fae Tactics
- Fallout 3
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Fallout: New Vegas
- FAR: Changing Tides
- Farming Simulator 19
- Firewatch
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 3
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 4
- Flynn: Son of Crimson
- Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition
- For Honor
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4
- Forza Horizon 5
- Forza Motosport 7
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Gang Beasts
- Gears 5
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War 4
- Gears Of War: Judgement
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Gears Tactics
- Generation Zero
- Genesis Noir
- Goat Simulator
- Golf with Your Friends
- GONNER2
- Gorogoa
- Greedfall
- Grounded
- Guacamelee! 2
- Hades
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Infinite
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Haven
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor
- HITMAN
- HITMAN 2
- HITMAN 3
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Human Fall Flat
- Hyperdot
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- I Am Fish
- Ikenfell
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
- Infernax
- Injustice 2
- Into the Pit
- It Takes Two
- Jetpac Refuelled
- Joy Ride Turbo
- Jurassic World Evolution
- Just Cause 4
- Kameo: Elements of Power
- Katamari Damacy Reroll
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Kill It With Fire
- Killer Instinct Definitive Edition
- Lake
- Last Stop
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Lemnis Gate
- Lethal League Blaze
- Library of Ruina
- Limbo
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- Lumines Remastered
- Madden NFL 20
- Maneater
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War
- Mighty Goose
- Mind Scanners
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- MLB The Show 21
- Monster Hunter: World
- Monster Sanctuary
- Monster Train
- Moonglow Bay
- Moonlighter
- Morkredd
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition
- Moto GP 20
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time At Portia
- Myst
- Narita Boy
- Need for Speed Heat
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
- Neon Abyss
- Neoverse
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- Next Space Rebels
- NieR: Automata
- Night in the Woods
- No Man’s Sky
- Nobody Saves the World
- Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition
- Nowhere Prophet
- Nuclear Throne
- Octopath Traveller
- Olija
- Omno
- ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4
- One Step From Eden
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Outer Wilds
- Outlast 2
- Outriders
- Overcooked! 2
- Paradise Killer
- PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
- Peggle 2
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Phoenix Point
- PHOGS
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare
- Plants vs. Zombies 2: Garden Warfare
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Prey
- Project Wingman
- Project Winter
- Psychonauts 2
- PUBG: Battlegrounds
- Pupperazzi
- Quake
- Race with Ryan
- Rage
- Rage 2
- Rain on Your Parade
- Raji: An Ancient Epic
- Recompile
- Record of Lodoss War -Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth-
- ReCore: Definitive Edition
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
- Ring of Pain
- River City Girls
- Rubber Bandits
- Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure
- Sable
- Scarlet Nexus
- Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition
- Second Extinction
- Secret Neighbor
- Serious Sam 4
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Shredders
- Signs of the Sojourners
- Skate 3
- SkateBIRD
- Skul: the Hero Slayer
- Slay the Spire
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Elite 4
- Snowrunner
- Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- Stardew Valley
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Steep
- Stellaris
- Streets of Rage 4
- Streets of Rogue
- Subnautica
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE
- Superliminal
- Supraland
- Surgeon Simulator 2
- Tainted Grail: Conquest
- Tell Me Why
- Telling Lies
- Terraria
- The Artful Escape
- The Ascent
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
- The Bard’s Tale Remastered and Resnarkled
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
- The Catch: Carp and Coarse Fishing
- The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within 2
- The Falconeer
- The Forgotten City
- The Gardens Between
- The Good Life
- The Gunk
- The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom
- The Long Dark
- The Medium
- The Messenger
- The Outer Worlds
- The Pedestrian
- The Procession to Cavalry
- The Riftbreaker
- The Sims 4
- The Surge 2
- The Walking Dead
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
- The Walking Dead: Michonne
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Wild at Heart
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Torchlight III
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Townscaper
- Trailmakers
- Train Sim World 2
- Train Sim World 2020
- Transformers: Battlegrounds
- Tropico 6
- Tunic
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
- Twelve Minutes
- Two Point Hospital
- Undertale
- Unpacking
- Unravel Two
- Unruly Heroes
- Unsighted
- Unto the End
- Visage
- Viva Piñata
- Viva Piñata: TIP
- Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- Wasteland 3
- Wasteland Remastered
- We Happy Few
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Wilmot’s Warehouse
- Windjammers 2
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein Youngblood
- World War Z
- Worms Rumble
- Worms W.M.D.
- Wreckfest
- Xeno Crisis
- Yakuza 3
- Yakuza 4
- Yakuza 5
- Yakuza 6
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- Yes, Your Grace
- Young Souls
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War