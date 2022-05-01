Lista de 400 jogos do Xbox Game Pass para jogar no Android

O Xbox Game Pass é um serviço de assinatura criado pela Microsoft que, por meio de uma mensalidade, nos permite acessar uma grande biblioteca de jogos que podemos jogar sem limitações. Exclusivos do Xbox que chegam ao Xbox Game Pass no mesmo dia do lançamento. Embora este serviço não esteja disponível apenas no console e no PC, os usuários com dispositivos móveis também têm a opção de desfrutar do Xbox Game Pass através do Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud), que está disponível desde seu lançamento em 15 de setembro de 2020.

Embora saibamos que o Xbox Cloud Gaming pode se limitar a receber dependendo de quais títulos, já existem mais de 150 jogos disponíveis, que vão de terceiros a um grande número de títulos diretos do catálogo EA Play, além da vasta maioria dos exclusivos do Xbox. Então agora, para todos os interessados ​​em saber quais títulos são compatíveis com o Cloud Gaming em dispositivos móveis.

Lista completa de jogos do Xbox Game Pass para jogar no Android: