Lista de 400 jogos do Xbox Game Pass para jogar no Android

Xbox Android

O Xbox Game Pass é um serviço de assinatura criado pela Microsoft que, por meio de uma mensalidade, nos permite acessar uma grande biblioteca de jogos que podemos jogar sem limitações. Exclusivos do Xbox que chegam ao Xbox Game Pass no mesmo dia do lançamento. Embora este serviço não esteja disponível apenas no console e no PC, os usuários com dispositivos móveis também têm a opção de desfrutar do Xbox Game Pass através do Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud), que está disponível desde seu lançamento em 15 de setembro de 2020.

Embora saibamos que o Xbox Cloud Gaming pode se limitar a receber dependendo de quais títulos, já existem mais de 150 jogos disponíveis, que vão de terceiros a um grande número de títulos diretos do catálogo EA Play, além da vasta maioria dos exclusivos do Xbox. Então agora, para todos os interessados ​​em saber quais títulos são compatíveis com o Cloud Gaming em dispositivos móveis.

Lista completa de jogos do Xbox Game Pass para jogar no Android:

  1. 7 Days to Die
  2. A Plague Tale: Innocence
  3. AI: The Somnium Files
  4. Aliens: Fireteam Elite
  5. Among Us
  6. ANVIL: Vault Breaker
  7. Aragami 2
  8. Archvale
  9. Ark: Survival Evolved
  10. Art of Rally
  11. Astria Ascending
  12. Astroneer
  13. Atomicrops
  14. Back 4 Blood
  15. Backbone
  16. Banjo-Kazooie
  17. Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts
  18. Banjo-Tooie
  19. Bassmaster Fishing 2022
  20. Batman: Arkham Knight
  21. Battlefield 1
  22. Battlefield 4
  23. Battlefield V
  24. Battletoads
  25. Before We Leave
  26. Beholder Complete Edition
  27. Ben 10: Power Trip
  28. Besiege Console
  29. Black Desert
  30. Blair Witch
  31. Bleeding Edge
  32. Bloodroots
  33. Boyfriend Dungeon
  34. Breathedge
  35. Bridge Constructor Portal
  36. Broken Age
  37. Bugsnax
  38. Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
  39. Call of the Sea
  40. Carrion
  41. Carto
  42. Chinatown Detective Agency
  43. Children of Morta
  44. Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition
  45. ClusterTruck
  46. Code Vein
  47. Conan Exiles
  48. Contrast
  49. Control
  50. Crackdown 3 (campaign)
  51. Crafttopia
  52. Cricket 19
  53. Cricket 22
  54. Cris Tales
  55. Crossfire X
  56. Curse of the Dead Gods
  57. Cyber Shadow
  58. Dandy Ace
  59. Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition
  60. Dark Alliance
  61. Darkest Dungeon
  62. Darksiders Genesis
  63. DayZ
  64. Dead by Daylight
  65. Dead Cells
  66. Dead Space (Xbox 360)
  67. Death’s Door
  68. DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game
  69. Deep Rock Galactic
  70. Descenders
  71. Desperados III
  72. Destiny 2
  73. Destroy All Humans!
  74. Dicey Dungeons
  75. DiRT 5
  76. Dishonored 2
  77. Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
  78. Dishonored: Definitive Edition
  79. Disneyland Adventures
  80. Dodgeball Academia
  81. Donut County
  82. DOOM (1993)
  83. DOOM 2
  84. DOOM 3
  85. DOOM 64
  86. DOOM
  87. DOOM Eternal
  88. Double Dragon Neon
  89. Double Kick Heroes
  90. Dragon Age 2
  91. Dragon Age: Inquisition
  92. Dragon Age: Origins
  93. Dragon Ball FighterZ
  94. Dragon Quest Builders 2
  95. DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
  96. Drake Hollow
  97. Dreamscaper
  98. Eastshade
  99. Echo Generation
  100. Edge of Eternity
  101. eFootball PES 2021
  102. Embr
  103. Empire of Sin
  104. Enter the Gungeon
  105. Evil Genius 2: World Domination
  106. Exo One
  107. F1 2019
  108. F1 2021
  109. Fable Anniversary
  110. Fable II
  111. Fable III
  112. Fae Tactics
  113. Fallout 3
  114. Fallout 4
  115. Fallout 76
  116. Fallout: New Vegas
  117. FAR: Changing Tides
  118. Farming Simulator 19
  119. Firewatch
  120. Five Nights at Freddy’s
  121. Five Nights at Freddy’s 3
  122. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4
  123. Flynn: Son of Crimson
  124. Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition
  125. For Honor
  126. Forager
  127. Forza Horizon 4
  128. Forza Horizon 5
  129. Forza Motosport 7
  130. Frostpunk: Console Edition
  131. Gang Beasts
  132. Gears 5
  133. Gears of War 2
  134. Gears of War 3
  135. Gears of War 4
  136. Gears Of War: Judgement
  137. Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
  138. Gears Tactics
  139. Generation Zero
  140. Genesis Noir
  141. Goat Simulator
  142. Golf with Your Friends
  143. GONNER2
  144. Gorogoa
  145. Greedfall
  146. Grounded
  147. Guacamelee! 2
  148. Hades
  149. Halo 5: Guardians
  150. Halo Infinite
  151. Halo Wars 2
  152. Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
  153. Halo: Spartan Assault
  154. Halo: The Master Chief Collection
  155. Haven
  156. Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
  157. Hello Neighbor
  158. HITMAN
  159. HITMAN 2
  160. HITMAN 3
  161. Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
  162. Human Fall Flat
  163. Hyperdot
  164. Hypnospace Outlaw
  165. I Am Fish
  166. Ikenfell
  167. Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
  168. Infernax
  169. Injustice 2
  170. Into the Pit
  171. It Takes Two
  172. Jetpac Refuelled
  173. Joy Ride Turbo
  174. Jurassic World Evolution
  175. Just Cause 4
  176. Kameo: Elements of Power
  177. Katamari Damacy Reroll
  178. Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  179. Kill It With Fire
  180. Killer Instinct Definitive Edition
  181. Lake
  182. Last Stop
  183. Lawn Mowing Simulator
  184. Lemnis Gate
  185. Lethal League Blaze
  186. Library of Ruina
  187. Limbo
  188. Lonely Mountains: Downhill
  189. Lost Words: Beyond the Page
  190. Lumines Remastered
  191. Madden NFL 20
  192. Maneater
  193. Marvel’s Avengers
  194. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  195. Mass Effect Legendary Edition
  196. Mass Effect: Andromeda
  197. MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
  198. Middle-Earth: Shadow of War
  199. Mighty Goose
  200. Mind Scanners
  201. Minecraft Dungeons
  202. Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
  203. MLB The Show 21
  204. Monster Hunter: World
  205. Monster Sanctuary
  206. Monster Train
  207. Moonglow Bay
  208. Moonlighter
  209. Morkredd
  210. Mortal Kombat 11
  211. Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition
  212. Moto GP 20
  213. Mount & Blade: Warband
  214. My Friend Pedro
  215. My Time At Portia
  216. Myst
  217. Narita Boy
  218. Need for Speed Heat
  219. Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
  220. Neon Abyss
  221. Neoverse
  222. New Super Lucky’s Tale
  223. Next Space Rebels
  224. NieR: Automata
  225. Night in the Woods
  226. No Man’s Sky
  227. Nobody Saves the World
  228. Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition
  229. Nowhere Prophet
  230. Nuclear Throne
  231. Octopath Traveller
  232. Olija
  233. Omno
  234. ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4
  235. One Step From Eden
  236. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
  237. Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  238. Outer Wilds
  239. Outlast 2
  240. Outriders
  241. Overcooked! 2
  242. Paradise Killer
  243. PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
  244. Peggle 2
  245. Perfect Dark
  246. Perfect Dark Zero
  247. Phoenix Point
  248. PHOGS
  249. Pikuniku
  250. Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
  251. Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
  252. Planet Coaster: Console Edition
  253. Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare
  254. Plants vs. Zombies 2: Garden Warfare
  255. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
  256. Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
  257. Prey
  258. Project Wingman
  259. Project Winter
  260. Psychonauts 2
  261. PUBG: Battlegrounds
  262. Pupperazzi
  263. Quake
  264. Race with Ryan
  265. Rage
  266. Rage 2
  267. Rain on Your Parade
  268. Raji: An Ancient Epic
  269. Recompile
  270. Record of Lodoss War -Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth-
  271. ReCore: Definitive Edition
  272. Remnant: From the Ashes
  273. Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
  274. Ring of Pain
  275. River City Girls
  276. Rubber Bandits
  277. Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure
  278. Sable
  279. Scarlet Nexus
  280. Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition
  281. Second Extinction
  282. Secret Neighbor
  283. Serious Sam 4
  284. Shadow Warrior 2
  285. Shredders
  286. Signs of the Sojourners
  287. Skate 3
  288. SkateBIRD
  289. Skul: the Hero Slayer
  290. Slay the Spire
  291. Slime Rancher
  292. Sniper Elite 4
  293. Snowrunner
  294. Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator
  295. Spelunky 2
  296. Spiritfarer
  297. Star Wars Battlefront II
  298. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  299. Star Wars: Squadrons
  300. Stardew Valley
  301. State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
  302. Steep
  303. Stellaris
  304. Streets of Rage 4
  305. Streets of Rogue
  306. Subnautica
  307. Subnautica: Below Zero
  308. SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE
  309. Superliminal
  310. Supraland
  311. Surgeon Simulator 2
  312. Tainted Grail: Conquest
  313. Tell Me Why
  314. Telling Lies
  315. Terraria
  316. The Artful Escape
  317. The Ascent
  318. The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
  319. The Bard’s Tale Remastered and Resnarkled
  320. The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
  321. The Catch: Carp and Coarse Fishing
  322. The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos
  323. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
  324. The Elder Scrolls Online
  325. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
  326. The Evil Within
  327. The Evil Within 2
  328. The Falconeer
  329. The Forgotten City
  330. The Gardens Between
  331. The Good Life
  332. The Gunk
  333. The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom
  334. The Long Dark
  335. The Medium
  336. The Messenger
  337. The Outer Worlds
  338. The Pedestrian
  339. The Procession to Cavalry
  340. The Riftbreaker
  341. The Sims 4
  342. The Surge 2
  343. The Walking Dead
  344. The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
  345. The Walking Dead: Michonne
  346. The Walking Dead: Season Two
  347. The Wild at Heart
  348. theHunter: Call of the Wild
  349. Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
  350. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
  351. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  352. Torchlight III
  353. Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
  354. Totally Reliable Delivery Service
  355. Townscaper
  356. Trailmakers
  357. Train Sim World 2
  358. Train Sim World 2020
  359. Transformers: Battlegrounds
  360. Tropico 6
  361. Tunic
  362. Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
  363. Twelve Minutes
  364. Two Point Hospital
  365. Undertale
  366. Unpacking
  367. Unravel Two
  368. Unruly Heroes
  369. Unsighted
  370. Unto the End
  371. Visage
  372. Viva Piñata
  373. Viva Piñata: TIP
  374. Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector
  375. Warhammer: Vermintide 2
  376. Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
  377. Wasteland 3
  378. Wasteland Remastered
  379. We Happy Few
  380. What Remains of Edith Finch
  381. Wilmot’s Warehouse
  382. Windjammers 2
  383. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
  384. Wolfenstein: The New Order
  385. Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
  386. Wolfenstein Youngblood
  387. World War Z
  388. Worms Rumble
  389. Worms W.M.D.
  390. Wreckfest
  391. Xeno Crisis
  392. Yakuza 3
  393. Yakuza 4
  394. Yakuza 5
  395. Yakuza 6
  396. Yakuza: Like a Dragon
  397. Yes, Your Grace
  398. Young Souls
  399. Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
  400. Zombie Army 4: Dead War

