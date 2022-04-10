Melhores jogos do Xbox Game Pass para jogar em 2022

Se há um motivo de destaque para comprar um console Xbox hoje em dia, é obviamente o fenomenal, quase inacreditável serviço Xbox Game Pass da Microsoft. Com centenas de jogos disponíveis atualmente.
Então, como diabos, você pode perguntar, eu deveria saber por onde começar com todos esses jogos? O que devo jogar? Reunimos uma lista útil de nossas escolhas do melhor que o Xbox Game Pass tem a oferecer atualmente.
Aqui estão alguns dos melhores jogos do Xbox Game Pass que você pode jogar agora.
- AI: The Somnium Files (Xbox Series X|S)
- Alien: Isolation (Xbox One)
- Among Us (Xbox Series X|S)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence (Xbox One)
- Back 4 Blood (Xbox Series X|S)
- Battletoads (Xbox One)
- Crusader Kings 3 (Xbox Series X|S)
- Darkest Dungeon (Xbox One)
- Death’s Door (Xbox Series X|S)
- Dead Cells (Xbox One)
- Dead Space (Xbox 360)
- Dishonored 2 (Xbox One)
- DiRT Rally 2.0 (Xbox One)
- Dishonored: Definitive Edition (Xbox One)
- DOOM Eternal (Xbox One)
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Xbox One)
- Elite: Dangerous (Xbox One)
- Fable 2 (Xbox 360)
- Fallout 4 (Xbox One)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox Series X|S)
- Gears 5 (Xbox One)
- Hades (Xbox Series X|S)
- Halo Infinite (Xbox Series X|S)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection (Xbox One)
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Xbox One)
- Hitman Trilogy (Xbox Series X|S)
- Hollow Knight (Xbox One)
- Infernax (Xbox Series X|S)
- It Takes Two (Xbox Series X|S)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Xbox Series X|S)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Xbox One)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox Series X|S)
- Minecraft (Xbox One)
- MLB The Show 22 (Xbox Series X|S)
- Mortal Kombat 11 (Xbox One)
- Nobody Saves The World (Xbox Series X|S)
- No Man’s Sky (Xbox One)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox Series X|S)
- Outer Wilds (Xbox One)
- The Outer Worlds (Xbox One)
- Outriders (Xbox Series X|S)
- Psychonauts 2 (Xbox Series X|S)
- Rare Replay (Xbox One)
- Resident Evil 7 (Xbox One)
- Sea Of Thieves (Xbox One)
- Slay The Spire (Xbox One)
- Spelunky 2 (Xbox Series X|S)
- Stardew Valley (Xbox One)
- Streets Of Rage 4 (Xbox One)
- Subnautica: Below Zero (Xbox Series X|S)
- Sunset Overdrive (Xbox One)
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order (Xbox One)
- State of Decay 2 (Xbox One)
- Tetris Effect: Connected (Xbox Series X|S)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition (Xbox One)
- The Forgotten City (Xbox One)
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season (Xbox One)
- Titanfall 2 (Xbox One)
- Tunic (Xbox Series X|S)
- Unpacking (Xbox Series X|S)
- Unsighted (Xbox One)
- Weird West (Xbox Series X|S)
- Windjammers 2 (Xbox Series X|S)
- Wreckfest (Xbox Series X|S)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Xbox Series X|S)