Melhores jogos do Xbox Game Pass para jogar em 2022

Se há um motivo de destaque para comprar um console Xbox hoje em dia, é obviamente o fenomenal, quase inacreditável serviço Xbox Game Pass da Microsoft. Com centenas de jogos disponíveis atualmente.

Então, como diabos, você pode perguntar, eu deveria saber por onde começar com todos esses jogos? O que devo jogar? Reunimos uma lista útil de nossas escolhas do melhor que o Xbox Game Pass tem a oferecer atualmente.

Aqui estão alguns dos melhores jogos do Xbox Game Pass que você pode jogar agora.

  1. AI: The Somnium Files (Xbox Series X|S)
  2. Alien: Isolation (Xbox One)
  3. Among Us (Xbox Series X|S)
  4. A Plague Tale: Innocence (Xbox One)
  5. Back 4 Blood (Xbox Series X|S)
  6. Battletoads (Xbox One)
  7. Crusader Kings 3 (Xbox Series X|S)
  8. Darkest Dungeon (Xbox One)
  9. Death’s Door (Xbox Series X|S)
  10. Dead Cells (Xbox One)
  11. Dead Space (Xbox 360)
  12. Dishonored 2 (Xbox One)
  13. DiRT Rally 2.0 (Xbox One)
  14. Dishonored: Definitive Edition (Xbox One)
  15. DOOM Eternal (Xbox One)
  16. Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Xbox One)
  17. Elite: Dangerous (Xbox One)
  18. Fable 2 (Xbox 360)
  19. Fallout 4 (Xbox One)
  20. Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox Series X|S)
  21. Gears 5 (Xbox One)
  22. Hades (Xbox Series X|S)
  23. Halo Infinite (Xbox Series X|S)
  24. Halo: The Master Chief Collection (Xbox One)
  25. Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Xbox One)
  26. Hitman Trilogy (Xbox Series X|S)
  27. Hollow Knight (Xbox One)
  28. Infernax (Xbox Series X|S)
  29. It Takes Two (Xbox Series X|S)
  30. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Xbox Series X|S)
  31. Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Xbox One)
  32. Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox Series X|S)
  33. Minecraft (Xbox One)
  34. MLB The Show 22 (Xbox Series X|S)
  35. Mortal Kombat 11 (Xbox One)
  36. Nobody Saves The World (Xbox Series X|S)
  37. No Man’s Sky (Xbox One)
  38. Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox Series X|S)
  39. Outer Wilds (Xbox One)
  40. The Outer Worlds (Xbox One)
  41. Outriders (Xbox Series X|S)
  42. Psychonauts 2 (Xbox Series X|S)
  43. Rare Replay (Xbox One)
  44. Resident Evil 7 (Xbox One)
  45. Sea Of Thieves (Xbox One)
  46. Slay The Spire (Xbox One)
  47. Spelunky 2 (Xbox Series X|S)
  48. Stardew Valley (Xbox One)
  49. Streets Of Rage 4 (Xbox One)
  50. Subnautica: Below Zero (Xbox Series X|S)
  51. Sunset Overdrive (Xbox One)
  52. STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order (Xbox One)
  53. State of Decay 2 (Xbox One)
  54. Tetris Effect: Connected (Xbox Series X|S)
  55. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition (Xbox One)
  56. The Forgotten City (Xbox One)
  57. The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season (Xbox One)
  58. Titanfall 2 (Xbox One)
  59. Tunic (Xbox Series X|S)
  60. Unpacking (Xbox Series X|S)
  61. Unsighted (Xbox One)
  62. Weird West (Xbox Series X|S)
  63. Windjammers 2 (Xbox Series X|S)
  64. Wreckfest (Xbox Series X|S)
  65. Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Xbox Series X|S)

