Microsoft está removendo criador de mapa em Gears 5

PSA: We’re removing #Gears5 Map Builder and unlocking its achievements for all players as the team focus on future projects.

If you’ve completed “I Made it All By Myself” you’ll receive an exclusive banner & if you’ve completed “Homegrown Hive” you’ll receive 10k Coins in-game. pic.twitter.com/cPX0tLKQ3s

— Gears of War (@GearsofWar) April 26, 2022