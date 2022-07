Microsoft está sorteando um Xbox Series S baseado no filme Rise

Enter for your chance to win your own specially-designed @upspecgaming Xbox Series S travel case celebrating Disney’s RISE by following & retweeting with #DisneyRiseXboxSweepstakes

Ages 18+. Ends 7/28/22. Rules: https://t.co/3NC7U4PGGC pic.twitter.com/5tkTV9E6Re

— Xbox (@Xbox) July 8, 2022