Microsoft torna The Elder Scrolls Online gratuito para jogar no Xbox

If you haven’t tried ESO, our Free Play Event is live until April 26. Continue your adventures after the Free Play Event by pre-purchasing the High Isle Collection and gain immediate access to the base game, all previous Chapters, and High Isle in June. https://t.co/Si3NifOaKx pic.twitter.com/k9Zeo1ywoF

— The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) April 14, 2022