Os melhores jogos no Xbox Game Pass para jogar em junho de 2022

Se você está procurando uma lista dos melhores jogos do Xbox Game Pass em junho de 2022, veio ao lugar certo! Analisamos as centenas de títulos disponíveis no serviço e escolhemos os melhores destaques.

Se há um motivo de destaque para comprar um console Xbox hoje em dia, é obviamente o fenomenal, quase inacreditável, serviço Xbox Game Pass da Microsoft. Com centenas de jogos disponíveis atualmente.

Então, como diabos, você pode perguntar, eu deveria saber por onde começar com todos esses jogos? O que devo jogar? Estou confuso e preciso me deitar. Bem, relaxe querido, porque aqui no Meu Xbox fomos em frente e listamos mais de 50 dos melhores jogos do Xbox Game Pass. Escolhido entre uma ampla gama de gêneros para saciar uma ampla gama de gostos e apetites, o que você encontrará aqui é a nata absoluta da colheita (em nossa humilde opinião), os jogos que consideramos experiências obrigatórias no momento.

Os melhores jogos no Xbox Game Pass (junho de 2022)

  1. AI: The Somnium Files (Xbox Series X|S)
  2. Alien: Isolation (Xbox One)
  3. Among Us (Xbox Series X|S)
  4. A Plague Tale: Innocence (Xbox One)
  5. Assassin’s Creed Origins (Xbox One)
  6. Back 4 Blood (Xbox Series X|S)
  7. Battletoads (Xbox One)
  8. Chorus: Rise as One (Xbox Series X|S)
  9. Crusader Kings 3 (Xbox Series X|S)
  10. Darkest Dungeon (Xbox One)
  11. Death’s Door (Xbox Series X|S)
  12. Dead Cells (Xbox One)
  13. Dead Space (Xbox 360)
  14. Dishonored 2 (Xbox One)
  15. DiRT Rally 2.0 (Xbox One)
  16. Dishonored: Definitive Edition (Xbox One)
  17. DOOM Eternal (Xbox One)
  18. Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Xbox One)
  19. Elite: Dangerous (Xbox One)
  20. Fable 2 (Xbox 360)
  21. Fallout 4 (Xbox One)
  22. Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox Series X|S)
  23. Gears 5 (Xbox One)
  24. Hades (Xbox Series X|S)
  25. Halo Infinite (Xbox Series X|S)
  26. Halo: The Master Chief Collection (Xbox One)
  27. Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Xbox One)
  28. Hitman Trilogy (Xbox Series X|S)
  29. Hollow Knight (Xbox One)
  30. Infernax (Xbox Series X|S)
  31. It Takes Two (Xbox Series X|S)
  32. Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Xbox Series X|S)
  33. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Xbox Series X|S)
  34. Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Xbox One)
  35. Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox Series X|S)
  36. Minecraft (Xbox One)
  37. MLB The Show 22 (Xbox Series X|S)
  38. Mortal Kombat 11 (Xbox One)
  39. Nobody Saves The World (Xbox Series X|S)
  40. No Man’s Sky (Xbox One)
  41. Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox Series X|S)
  42. Outer Wilds (Xbox One)
  43. The Outer Worlds (Xbox One)
  44. Outriders (Xbox Series X|S)
  45. Psychonauts 2 (Xbox Series X|S)
  46. Rare Replay (Xbox One)
  47. Sea Of Thieves (Xbox One)
  48. Sniper Elite 5 (Xbox Series X|S)
  49. Slay The Spire (Xbox One)
  50. Spelunky 2 (Xbox Series X|S)
  51. Stardew Valley (Xbox One)
  52. Subnautica: Below Zero (Xbox Series X|S)
  53. Sunset Overdrive (Xbox One)
  54. STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order (Xbox One)
  55. State of Decay 2 (Xbox One)
  56. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Xbox Series X|S)
  57. Tetris Effect: Connected (Xbox Series X|S)
  58. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition (Xbox One)
  59. The Forgotten City (Xbox One)
  60. The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season (Xbox One)
  61. Titanfall 2 (Xbox One)
  62. Tunic (Xbox Series X|S)
  63. Unpacking (Xbox Series X|S)
  64. Unsighted (Xbox One)
  65. Weird West (Xbox Series X|S)
  66. Windjammers 2 (Xbox Series X|S)
  67. Wreckfest (Xbox Series X|S)
  68. Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Xbox Series X|S)

