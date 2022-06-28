TecnologiaGames

Persona 5 Royal no Xbox Game Pass incluirá mais de 40 DLC

Compartilhe

Um dos grandes anúncios do Xbox e Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 foi que Persona 5 Royal chegaria ao Xbox Game Pass em outubro, com Persona 3 Portable e 4 Golden em algum momento de 2023.

Agora, também sabemos que Persona 5 Royal incluirá todos os DLCs anteriores quando chegar ao Xbox Game Pass em 21 de outubro de 2022, o que equivale a mais de 40 peças de conteúdo individual! Aqui está a lista completa:

  • Persona 4 Costume & BGM Special Set
  • Persona 3 Costume & BGM Special Set
  • Persona 2 Costume & BGM Special Set
  • Persona Costume & BGM Special Set
  • True Goddess Reincarnation if… Costume & BGM Special Set
  • Persona 4 Dancing All Night Costume & BGM Special Set
  • Persona 4 The Ultimax Costume & BGM Special Set
  • True Goddess Reincarnation IV Costume & BGM Special Set
  • Katherine Costume & BGM Special Set
  • Orpheus & Orpheus Pirate Set
  • Izanagi & Izanagi Pirate God Set
  • Thanatos & Thanatos Pirate God Set
  • Magatsuizagi & Magatsuizagi & Magatsuizagi & Pirate God Set
  • Kaguya & Kaguya Pirate God Set
  • Ariadne & Ariadne Pirate God Set
  • Asterios & Asterios Pirate God Set
  • Tsukiyomi & Tsukiyomi Pirate God Set
  • Messiah & Messiah Pirate God Set
  • Persona 5: The Royal Recovery Itemset
  • Persona 5: The Royal Skill Card Set
  • Persona 5 The Royal Plainclothes & Uniform Costume Set
  • Persona 5 The Royal Phantom Thieves Mark Morgana Car Sticker
  • Persona 5 The Royal Swimsuit Costume Set
  • Persona 5 The Royal Persona 20th Anniversary Logo with Morgana Car Sticker
  • Persona 5: The Royal Maid & Butler Costume Set
  • Persona 5: The Royal Christmas Costume Set
  • Persona 5 Dancing Star Night Costume & BGM Special Set
  • Persona 5: The Royal Belle Bedroom Costume & BGM Special Set
  • Persona 5 Dancing Star Night Featherman Costume & BGM Special Set
  • True Goddess Reincarnation DEEP STRANGE JOURNEY Costume & BGM Special Set
  • Persona 5: The Royal Jersey Costume Set
  • Iina Nagi Ōkami & Iina Nagi Ōkami & Pirate God Set
  • Orpheus & Orpheus Pirate God (F) Set
  • Athena & Athena Pirate God Set
  • Persona 5 The Royal Exploration Aid Pack
  • Persona 5: The Royal Battlehand Pack
  • Persona 5 The Royal Yoshizawa Kasumi Costume Numbering Package
  • Persona 5 The Royal Yoshizawa Kasumi Costume MEGAMI Package
  • Persona 5 The Royal Yoshizawa Kasumi Costume Extra Package 1
  • Persona 5 The Royal Yoshizawa Kasumi Costume Extra Package 2
  • Persona Raúl
  • Persona 5 The Royal Challenge Battle Extra Set
  • Persona Q2 New Cinema Labyrinth Costume & BGM Special Set
  • Persona 5 The Royal Challenge Battle Best Guest FULLMOON
  • Persona 5 The Royal Challenge Battle Best Guest FOGGYDAY

Participe do grupo e receba as principais notícias
de Itamaraju e região na palma da sua mão.

Entre no grupo Ao entrar você está ciente e de acordo com os
termos de uso e privacidade do WhatsApp.
Fechar
HOT & NEW
Thank You
You are now Subscribed to our product newsletter.
HOT & NEW
Thank You
You are now Subscribed to our product newsletter.