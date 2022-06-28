Persona 5 Royal no Xbox Game Pass incluirá mais de 40 DLC

Um dos grandes anúncios do Xbox e Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 foi que Persona 5 Royal chegaria ao Xbox Game Pass em outubro, com Persona 3 Portable e 4 Golden em algum momento de 2023.
Agora, também sabemos que Persona 5 Royal incluirá todos os DLCs anteriores quando chegar ao Xbox Game Pass em 21 de outubro de 2022, o que equivale a mais de 40 peças de conteúdo individual! Aqui está a lista completa:
- Persona 4 Costume & BGM Special Set
- Persona 3 Costume & BGM Special Set
- Persona 2 Costume & BGM Special Set
- Persona Costume & BGM Special Set
- True Goddess Reincarnation if… Costume & BGM Special Set
- Persona 4 Dancing All Night Costume & BGM Special Set
- Persona 4 The Ultimax Costume & BGM Special Set
- True Goddess Reincarnation IV Costume & BGM Special Set
- Katherine Costume & BGM Special Set
- Orpheus & Orpheus Pirate Set
- Izanagi & Izanagi Pirate God Set
- Thanatos & Thanatos Pirate God Set
- Magatsuizagi & Magatsuizagi & Magatsuizagi & Pirate God Set
- Kaguya & Kaguya Pirate God Set
- Ariadne & Ariadne Pirate God Set
- Asterios & Asterios Pirate God Set
- Tsukiyomi & Tsukiyomi Pirate God Set
- Messiah & Messiah Pirate God Set
- Persona 5: The Royal Recovery Itemset
- Persona 5: The Royal Skill Card Set
- Persona 5 The Royal Plainclothes & Uniform Costume Set
- Persona 5 The Royal Phantom Thieves Mark Morgana Car Sticker
- Persona 5 The Royal Swimsuit Costume Set
- Persona 5 The Royal Persona 20th Anniversary Logo with Morgana Car Sticker
- Persona 5: The Royal Maid & Butler Costume Set
- Persona 5: The Royal Christmas Costume Set
- Persona 5 Dancing Star Night Costume & BGM Special Set
- Persona 5: The Royal Belle Bedroom Costume & BGM Special Set
- Persona 5 Dancing Star Night Featherman Costume & BGM Special Set
- True Goddess Reincarnation DEEP STRANGE JOURNEY Costume & BGM Special Set
- Persona 5: The Royal Jersey Costume Set
- Iina Nagi Ōkami & Iina Nagi Ōkami & Pirate God Set
- Orpheus & Orpheus Pirate God (F) Set
- Athena & Athena Pirate God Set
- Persona 5 The Royal Exploration Aid Pack
- Persona 5: The Royal Battlehand Pack
- Persona 5 The Royal Yoshizawa Kasumi Costume Numbering Package
- Persona 5 The Royal Yoshizawa Kasumi Costume MEGAMI Package
- Persona 5 The Royal Yoshizawa Kasumi Costume Extra Package 1
- Persona 5 The Royal Yoshizawa Kasumi Costume Extra Package 2
- Persona Raúl
- Persona 5 The Royal Challenge Battle Extra Set
- Persona Q2 New Cinema Labyrinth Costume & BGM Special Set
- Persona 5 The Royal Challenge Battle Best Guest FULLMOON
- Persona 5 The Royal Challenge Battle Best Guest FOGGYDAY