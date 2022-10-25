Editorial

Todos os jogos do Xbox com suporte para mouse e teclado

Escrito por: Meu Xbox

Alguns desses jogos apresentam suporte limitado, o que significa que eles podem funcionar apenas com teclado ou mouse, ou também podem exigir um controle para progredir nos menus.

Você provavelmente está ciente de que o Xbox One, Xbox Series X e Xbox Series S oferecem suporte a mouse e teclado em determinados jogos, mas você pode não estar ciente de quão longe ele se estende, com mais de 50 jogos suportando-o!

Se você está pensando em conectar um teclado e mouse ao seu Xbox, reunimos uma lista de todos os jogos do Xbox com suporte a mouse e teclado.

Todos os jogos do Xbox com suporte para mouse e teclado:

  1. Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Limitado)
  2. Among Us (Limitado)
  3. ANVIL: Vault Breaker (Limitado)
  4. Ark: Survival Evolved
  5. Art of Rally (Limitado)
  6. Asphalt 9
  7. Astroneer
  8. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Limitado)
  9. Atlas (Game Preview)
  10. Block Dropper
  11. Bomber Crew
  12. Boyfriend Dungeon (Limitado)
  13. Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead
  14. Bright Memory
  15. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  16. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  17. Call of Duty: Vanguard (Limitado)
  18. Call of Duty: Warzone
  19. Call of the Sea (Limitado)
  20. Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 (Limitado)
  21. Century: Age of Ashes (Limitado)
  22. Chivalry 2 (Limitado)
  23. Cities: Skylines
  24. Craftopia
  25. Cyberpunk 2077
  26. DayZ
  27. Deliver Us The Moon
  28. Destroy All Humans!
  29. Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed
  30. Disney Dreamlight Valley (Limitado)
  31. DJMax Respect V (Keyboard only)
  32. DOOM 64
  33. Dreamscaper
  34. Evil Genius 2
  35. Eville (Limitado)
  36. Five Nights At Freddy’s 1-4
  37. Floppy Knights
  38. Fortnite
  39. Gears 5
  40. Gears Tactics
  41. Grounded
  42. Halo Infinite
  43. Halo: The Master Chief Collection
  44. Heavy Metal Machines
  45. Horror Of The Deep
  46. House Flipper
  47. Hyperdot
  48. Hypnospace Outlaw
  49. Immortals Fenyx Rising (Limitado)
  50. Jurassic World: Evolution 2
  51. Kill It With Fire (Limitado)
  52. Last Oasis (Limitado)
  53. Loot River (Limitado)
  54. Maid of Sker (Limitado)
  55. Maneater
  56. Medieval Dynasty (Limitado)
  57. Metro Exodus
  58. Microsoft Flight Simulator
  59. Minecraft
  60. Monster Sanctuary
  61. Moonlighter (Limitado)
  62. Moonscars
  63. MultiVersus
  64. Myst
  65. Neoverse
  66. Octopath Traveler
  67. Operencia: The Stolen Sun
  68. Orcs Must Die! 3
  69. Outriders (Limitado)
  70. Paladins
  71. PC Building Simulator
  72. Phantasy Star Online 2
  73. Pikuniku
  74. Planet Coaster: Console Edition
  75. Project Wingman
  76. Psychonauts 2 (Limitado)
  77. Quake
  78. Relicta (Limitado)
  79. Remnant: From The Ashes (Limitado)
  80. Roblox
  81. Rogue Company (Limitado)
  82. Scorn
  83. Sea of Thieves
  84. Shotgun Farmers
  85. Slime Rancher
  86. Smite
  87. Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
  88. Sniper Elite 5
  89. Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator
  90. Spellbreak (Limitado)
  91. Splitgate (Limitado)
  92. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Limitado)
  93. State of Decay 2
  94. Strange Brigade
  95. Surviving Mars
  96. Surviving The Aftermath (Game Preview)
  97. Tainted Grail: Conquest (Limitado)
  98. Terraria
  99. The Anacrusis (Limitado)
  100. The Ascent
  101. The Forgotten City
  102. The Gunk (Limitado)
  103. The House Of The Dead Remake (Mouse only)
  104. The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom (Limitado)
  105. The Medium
  106. The Riftbreaker
  107. The Sims 4
  108. They Are Billions
  109. Tokyo Warfare Turbo
  110. Untitled Goose Game
  111. Visage
  112. War Thunder
  113. Warframe
  114. Wargroove Double Trouble
  115. Warhammer Vermintide 2
  116. Weird West (Limitado)
  117. What Remains of Edith Finch
  118. World of Tanks
  119. X-Morph Defense
  120. Yes Your Grace
  121. Zombie Army 4: Dead War
