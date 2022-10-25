Alguns desses jogos apresentam suporte limitado, o que significa que eles podem funcionar apenas com teclado ou mouse, ou também podem exigir um controle para progredir nos menus.
Você provavelmente está ciente de que o Xbox One, Xbox Series X e Xbox Series S oferecem suporte a mouse e teclado em determinados jogos, mas você pode não estar ciente de quão longe ele se estende, com mais de 50 jogos suportando-o!
Se você está pensando em conectar um teclado e mouse ao seu Xbox, reunimos uma lista de todos os jogos do Xbox com suporte a mouse e teclado.
Todos os jogos do Xbox com suporte para mouse e teclado:
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Limitado)
- Among Us (Limitado)
- ANVIL: Vault Breaker (Limitado)
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Art of Rally (Limitado)
- Asphalt 9
- Astroneer
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Limitado)
- Atlas (Game Preview)
- Block Dropper
- Bomber Crew
- Boyfriend Dungeon (Limitado)
- Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead
- Bright Memory
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Call of Duty: Vanguard (Limitado)
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Call of the Sea (Limitado)
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 (Limitado)
- Century: Age of Ashes (Limitado)
- Chivalry 2 (Limitado)
- Cities: Skylines
- Craftopia
- Cyberpunk 2077
- DayZ
- Deliver Us The Moon
- Destroy All Humans!
- Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed
- Disney Dreamlight Valley (Limitado)
- DJMax Respect V (Keyboard only)
- DOOM 64
- Dreamscaper
- Evil Genius 2
- Eville (Limitado)
- Five Nights At Freddy’s 1-4
- Floppy Knights
- Fortnite
- Gears 5
- Gears Tactics
- Grounded
- Halo Infinite
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Heavy Metal Machines
- Horror Of The Deep
- House Flipper
- Hyperdot
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- Immortals Fenyx Rising (Limitado)
- Jurassic World: Evolution 2
- Kill It With Fire (Limitado)
- Last Oasis (Limitado)
- Loot River (Limitado)
- Maid of Sker (Limitado)
- Maneater
- Medieval Dynasty (Limitado)
- Metro Exodus
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Minecraft
- Monster Sanctuary
- Moonlighter (Limitado)
- Moonscars
- MultiVersus
- Myst
- Neoverse
- Octopath Traveler
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun
- Orcs Must Die! 3
- Outriders (Limitado)
- Paladins
- PC Building Simulator
- Phantasy Star Online 2
- Pikuniku
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition
- Project Wingman
- Psychonauts 2 (Limitado)
- Quake
- Relicta (Limitado)
- Remnant: From The Ashes (Limitado)
- Roblox
- Rogue Company (Limitado)
- Scorn
- Sea of Thieves
- Shotgun Farmers
- Slime Rancher
- Smite
- Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
- Sniper Elite 5
- Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator
- Spellbreak (Limitado)
- Splitgate (Limitado)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Limitado)
- State of Decay 2
- Strange Brigade
- Surviving Mars
- Surviving The Aftermath (Game Preview)
- Tainted Grail: Conquest (Limitado)
- Terraria
- The Anacrusis (Limitado)
- The Ascent
- The Forgotten City
- The Gunk (Limitado)
- The House Of The Dead Remake (Mouse only)
- The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom (Limitado)
- The Medium
- The Riftbreaker
- The Sims 4
- They Are Billions
- Tokyo Warfare Turbo
- Untitled Goose Game
- Visage
- War Thunder
- Warframe
- Wargroove Double Trouble
- Warhammer Vermintide 2
- Weird West (Limitado)
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- World of Tanks
- X-Morph Defense
- Yes Your Grace
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War