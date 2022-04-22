Ubisoft desligou o servidor de diversos jogos do Xbox 360

Já estamos firme e forte na geração do PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series, mas ainda existem uma grande comunidade que joga todos os dias em seus PlayStation 3 e Xbox 360.

A parte ruim de ficar na geração antiga, é que corre o risco do seu jogo preferido, ter o servidor fechado e foi isso que aconteceu recentemente com quase 100 títulos da Ubisoft.

A Ubisoft revelou ontem que está desligando o servidor de diversos títulos que estão no PlayStation 3 e Xbox 360, títulos conhecidos como Assassin’s Creed, Call of Juarez, Far Cry e muito mais. Então se você gostava de jogar o modo online desses jogos, infelizmente não é mais possível.

Veja a lista dos jogos:

America’s Army (Xbox 360)

Anno 1404 (PC)

Anno Online (PC)

Assassin’s Creed II (PC, MAC, iOS, OnLive, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

Assassin’s Creed III (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

Assassin’s Creed : Brotherhood (OnLive, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

Assassin’s Creed : Recollection (MAC, iOS)

Assassin’s Creed : Revelations (OnLive, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

Avatar (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

Beyond Good and Evil (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

Blazing Angels 2 (PC, Xbox 360)

Call of Juarez 2 : Bound in Blood (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

Call of Juarez 3 : The Cartel (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

Driver : San Francisco (OnLive)

ESPN Sport Connections (Wii U)

Far Cry (PC)

Far Cry 2 (PC)

Far Cry 3 (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

Far Cry Blood Dragon (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

Flashback Origins (PC)

Ghost Recon (PC)

Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

H.A.W.X. (PC)

H.A.W.X. 2 (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, OnLive)

Haze (PlayStation 3)

Heroes of Might and Magic 5 (PC)

I Am Alive (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

Just Dance 3 (Xbox 360)

Just Dance 3 Greatest Hits (Xbox 360)

Just Dance 3 Kids (Xbox 360, Wii, Wii U)

Just Dance 4 (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii U)

Just Dance 2014 (PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Wii, Wii U)

Just Dance 2015 (PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Wii, Wii U)

Just Dance 2016 (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii)

Just Dance 2017 (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii)

Just Dance 2018 (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii)

Just Dance Disney Party (Xbox 360, Wii)

Just Dance Disney Party 2 (Xbox 360)

Marvel Avengers : Battle for Earth (Xbox 360, Wii U)

Might & Magic : Clash of Heroes (PC)

Might & Magic Duel of Champions (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

Might & Magic Showdown (PC)

Might & Magic Showdown Paint Workshop (PC)

Might & Magic X : Legacy (PC)

MotionSports (Xbox 360)

MotionSport Adrenaline (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

My Fitness Coach Club (PlayStation 3)

PowerUp Heroes (Xbox 360)

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, OnLive)

PureFootball (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

Rabbids Alive and Kicking (Xbox 360)

Rabbids Go Home (Wii)

Rabbids Land (Wii U)

Rabbids Travel in Time (Wii)

Rainbow Six – Raven Shield (PC)

Rainbow Six Lockdown (PC, Nintendo GameCube, PlayStation 2, Xbox)

Rainbow Six Vegas (PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable, Xbox 360)

Rainbow Six Vegas 2 (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Xbox One)

Rayman 3 (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

Rayman 3 HD (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

Rayman Legends (PC)

Rayman Origins (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

R.U.S.E. (MAC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

R.U.S.E. (Beta PC)

Scrabble (2007 PC)

Scrabble (2009 PC)

Settlers 3 (PC)

Settlers 4 (PC)

Settlers 6 : Rise of an Empire (PC)

Settlers 7 : Paths to a Kingdom (PC, MAC)

Settlers : Heritage of Kings (PC)

Shape Fitness Evolved (Xbox 360)

Shape Up (Xbox One)

Shaun White Skateboarding (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, OnLive)

Shaun White Snowboarding (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, OnLive)

Silent Hunter 3 (PC

Silent Hunter 4 :U-boat Missions (PC)

Silent Hunter 4 : Wolves of the Pacific (PC)

Silent Hunter 5 (OnLive)

Smurfs 2 (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

Spartacus Legends (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360

Splinter Cell : Blacklist (Wii U)

Splinter Cell : Chaos Theory (PC)

Splinter Cell : Conviction (PC, MAC, OnLive)

Splinter Cell : Double Agent (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

The Adventures of Tintin (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

Tom Clancy’s EndWar (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

Toy Soldiers War Chest (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

Watch Dogs Companion (Android, iOS)

World in Conflict (PC)

Your Shape Fitness Evolved (Xbox 360)

Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2012 (Xbox 360)

Your Shape Fitness Evolved (2013)

Infelizmente isso acontece com muitos títulos que ficam antigos e no final, a comunidade acaba abandonando o modo online. Vale a pena deixar claro que mesmo com os servidores fechados, ainda é possível jogar o modo campanha normalmente.