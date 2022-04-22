Ubisoft desligou o servidor de diversos jogos do Xbox 360

Já estamos firme e forte na geração do PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series, mas ainda existem uma grande comunidade que joga todos os dias em seus PlayStation 3 e Xbox 360.
A parte ruim de ficar na geração antiga, é que corre o risco do seu jogo preferido, ter o servidor fechado e foi isso que aconteceu recentemente com quase 100 títulos da Ubisoft.
A Ubisoft revelou ontem que está desligando o servidor de diversos títulos que estão no PlayStation 3 e Xbox 360, títulos conhecidos como Assassin’s Creed, Call of Juarez, Far Cry e muito mais. Então se você gostava de jogar o modo online desses jogos, infelizmente não é mais possível.
Veja a lista dos jogos:
- America’s Army (Xbox 360)
- Anno 1404 (PC)
- Anno Online (PC)
- Assassin’s Creed II (PC, MAC, iOS, OnLive, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- Assassin’s Creed III (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- Assassin’s Creed : Brotherhood (OnLive, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- Assassin’s Creed : Recollection (MAC, iOS)
- Assassin’s Creed : Revelations (OnLive, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- Avatar (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- Beyond Good and Evil (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- Blazing Angels 2 (PC, Xbox 360)
- Call of Juarez 2 : Bound in Blood (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- Call of Juarez 3 : The Cartel (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- Driver : San Francisco (OnLive)
- ESPN Sport Connections (Wii U)
- Far Cry (PC)
- Far Cry 2 (PC)
- Far Cry 3 (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- Far Cry Blood Dragon (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- Flashback Origins (PC)
- Ghost Recon (PC)
- Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- H.A.W.X. (PC)
- H.A.W.X. 2 (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, OnLive)
- Haze (PlayStation 3)
- Heroes of Might and Magic 5 (PC)
- I Am Alive (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- Just Dance 3 (Xbox 360)
- Just Dance 3 Greatest Hits (Xbox 360)
- Just Dance 3 Kids (Xbox 360, Wii, Wii U)
- Just Dance 4 (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii U)
- Just Dance 2014 (PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Wii, Wii U)
- Just Dance 2015 (PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Wii, Wii U)
- Just Dance 2016 (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii)
- Just Dance 2017 (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii)
- Just Dance 2018 (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii)
- Just Dance Disney Party (Xbox 360, Wii)
- Just Dance Disney Party 2 (Xbox 360)
- Marvel Avengers : Battle for Earth (Xbox 360, Wii U)
- Might & Magic : Clash of Heroes (PC)
- Might & Magic Duel of Champions (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- Might & Magic Showdown (PC)
- Might & Magic Showdown Paint Workshop (PC)
- Might & Magic X : Legacy (PC)
- MotionSports (Xbox 360)
- MotionSport Adrenaline (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- My Fitness Coach Club (PlayStation 3)
- PowerUp Heroes (Xbox 360)
- Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, OnLive)
- PureFootball (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- Rabbids Alive and Kicking (Xbox 360)
- Rabbids Go Home (Wii)
- Rabbids Land (Wii U)
- Rabbids Travel in Time (Wii)
- Rainbow Six – Raven Shield (PC)
- Rainbow Six Lockdown (PC, Nintendo GameCube, PlayStation 2, Xbox)
- Rainbow Six Vegas (PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable, Xbox 360)
- Rainbow Six Vegas 2 (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Xbox One)
- Rayman 3 (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- Rayman 3 HD (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- Rayman Legends (PC)
- Rayman Origins (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- R.U.S.E. (MAC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- R.U.S.E. (Beta PC)
- Scrabble (2007 PC)
- Scrabble (2009 PC)
- Settlers 3 (PC)
- Settlers 4 (PC)
- Settlers 6 : Rise of an Empire (PC)
- Settlers 7 : Paths to a Kingdom (PC, MAC)
- Settlers : Heritage of Kings (PC)
- Shape Fitness Evolved (Xbox 360)
- Shape Up (Xbox One)
- Shaun White Skateboarding (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, OnLive)
- Shaun White Snowboarding (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, OnLive)
- Silent Hunter 3 (PC
- Silent Hunter 4 :U-boat Missions (PC)
- Silent Hunter 4 : Wolves of the Pacific (PC)
- Silent Hunter 5 (OnLive)
- Smurfs 2 (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- Spartacus Legends (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360
- Splinter Cell : Blacklist (Wii U)
- Splinter Cell : Chaos Theory (PC)
- Splinter Cell : Conviction (PC, MAC, OnLive)
- Splinter Cell : Double Agent (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- The Adventures of Tintin (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- Tom Clancy’s EndWar (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- Toy Soldiers War Chest (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
- Watch Dogs Companion (Android, iOS)
- World in Conflict (PC)
- Your Shape Fitness Evolved (Xbox 360)
- Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2012 (Xbox 360)
- Your Shape Fitness Evolved (2013)
Infelizmente isso acontece com muitos títulos que ficam antigos e no final, a comunidade acaba abandonando o modo online. Vale a pena deixar claro que mesmo com os servidores fechados, ainda é possível jogar o modo campanha normalmente.