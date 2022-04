Xbox recebe um novo recurso para TV na nova atualização

Hey Xbox! All Series X|S consoles get a feature, starting today, that will switch your TV’s input back to your console when you press the Xbox button on your controller. You’ll need to have HDMI-CEC turned on and a setup that supports it, but – no more digging for that remote! pic.twitter.com/kCeHB2XRDH

— Eden Marie (@neonepiphany) April 6, 2022